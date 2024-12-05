Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has continued to stay in his double-storey multi-million rand home in Dolphin Coast after divorcing Rachel Smith

The former Racing 92 loose forward retureed to South Africa in October after spending one season season in France

The South African rugby star showed off his beautiful house after hosting his former teammate at his residence recently

South African national team captain Siya Kolisi lives in a multi-million rand house in Dolphin Coast, Ballito, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Springboks star, who recently announced his divorce from his marriage with Rachel Smith a few months ago, continues to reside in his expensive house and has been spotted bringing some of his friends over since the separation.

The rugby superstar is back in Durban after returning to his former club, Sharks, in South Africa after spending one season with French club Racing 92.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi during a South Africa rugby national team squad training session at Kings Park in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Brendan Moran.

Source: Getty Images

Inside look at Siya Kolisi's multi-million rand home

Siya Kolisi's house is located in the upmarket area along the province's famous Dolphin Coast in KwaZulu-Natal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The house is a double-storey structure surrounded by a leafy green estate, and it features other components like large windows, solid oak, and a natural colour scheme.

It also has many bedrooms, a studio workspace, and a unique view of nature.

The 33-year-old recently hosted his former Racing 92 teammate, Yannick Nyanga, with some other rugby players at his KZN home.

Kolisi might spend the festive period alone in his home as his kids are set to travel with his former wife to Australia for the Christmas holiday.

The Boks captain main focus is now on helping Sharks win the United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup after South Africa ended 2024 as the world’s No 1-ranked team.

Siya Kolisi’s ex-wife reacts after receiving top sports award

Briefly News earlier reported that the estranged wife of rugby superstar Siya Kolisi, Rachel Smith, was honoured recently at the Sport Industry Awards 2024.

The South African business woman took to her social media page to announce that she was awarded a Sports Lifetime Community Award at the event on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News