The former wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Smith, has reached new heights as she bagged a top sports award on Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The South African businesswoman and the Rugby superstar have been making waves in their respective fields since they announced their divorce last two months

The 34-year-old shared pictures and videos of the award ceremony on her Instagram page, which drew many congratulatory messages from her fans

Siya Kolisi's former wife, Rachel Smith, has continued to thrive personally, bagging new achievements months after she and the Springboks captain announced their divorce.

The two former South African powerful couple announced their divorce on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, on their respective Instagram page, a news that surprised many.

Siya and Rachel have been sharing updates about their progress since the divorce as both continue to make an impact in their respective fields.

Siya Kolisi’s former wife, Rachel Smith, reacts after winning a Sports Lifetime Community Award at the Sport Industry Awards 2024. Photo: Phil Noble-Pool.

Rachel Smith bags top sports award

On Wednesday morning, Rachel Smith took to her official Instagram page to announce that she won a sports award months after her divorce.

On Tuesday, the South African businesswoman won a Sports Lifetime Community Award at the Sport Industry Awards 2024.

Rachel shared pictures and videos from the award night and claimed it was her first award since her matric prize giving while giving a shoutout to her brother.

"The last time I received an award was my matric prize giving! 😅," she said

"Incredibly grateful. And there is no way it would have happened without my @kolisi_foundation team, who are the most committed and hard-working people I've ever met.

"Thank you, #SIA2024. It was an amazing night! Honoured to have been there. Shoutout to my forever plus one @jcsmith7 ❤️"

