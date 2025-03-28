CCMA documents unveil that Rachel Kolisi’s departure from the Kolisi Foundation was not a voluntary resignation but rather a case of "constructive dismissal"

Speculation suggests that Rachel's outspoken social media posts about her divorce from Siya Kolisi may have contributed to tensions with the foundation’s board

With Rachel Kolisi's departure, questions arise about the future of the foundation, as her leadership was instrumental in its success

In a twist to the Kolisi Foundation saga, Daily Maverick reports that recent CCMA documents disclose that Rachel Kolisi, former CEO, was dismissed, not resigned.

The filing, dated March 25, alleges "constructive dismissal," indicating her departure was involuntary.

The Alleged Constructive Dismissal

The CCMA filing paints a picture of an untenable working environment for Rachel Kolisi, claiming that she was forced to resign after the actions of the board made continued employment unbearable.

The papers explicitly state that Rachel Kolisi was subject to unfair treatment and that her resignation came as a result of these intolerable conditions.

The filing, which seeks reinstatement or compensation, highlights the gravity of the situation within the Kolisi Foundation.

This revelation comes after months of speculation regarding the true nature of her departure from the charity she co-founded with her now-separated husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

The Role of Rachel Kolisi in the Foundation

Rachel Kolisi has long been regarded as the driving force behind the Kolisi Foundation, with many insiders praising her leadership, particularly her feminist approach rooted in collaboration, community-building, and empathy.

Despite Siya Kolisi's widespread fame as the Springbok captain, those close to the foundation's work assert that Rachel’s vision and contributions were critical to its success. The foundation, which aims to address pressing social issues such as food security, gender-based violence, and education, had been thriving under Rachel’s leadership.

Her hands-on approach and personal commitment were highly regarded by partners and organizations working with the foundation, even as Siya Kolisi's role remained largely symbolic.

The Impact of the Kolisi Separation

The breakdown of Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s marriage in October 2024 was a significant moment for the foundation.

Their separation seemed to signal a shift, but Rachel continued her work with the foundation, and many partners did not expect any immediate changes.

However, her recent departure shocked collaborators, some of whom were reportedly blindsided by her sudden resignation.

The Kolisi Foundation’s Response

Following Rachel Kolisi’s unexpected resignation, the Kolisi Foundation issued a statement expressing that the board was managing the situation with "utmost care."

An acting CEO was appointed to maintain the foundation's operations, and a formal statement was promised.

However, weeks have passed, and no official clarification has been given, leaving many to wonder about the real reasons behind Rachel's departure. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the foundation’s board, which includes high-profile members such as Siya Kolisi, had growing concerns over Rachel Kolisi’s outspoken social media posts, especially those relating to the divorce.

Rachel Kolisi Reflects on Partnership with Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi, the South African businesswoman and ex-wife of Springboks star Siya Kolisi, opened up about their partnership in helping improve people's lives.

