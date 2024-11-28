Siya Kolisi showed off his new expensive Mercedes Benz on his Instagram story before following it up with a cryptic message

The 33-year-old is known for his love for luxurious cars, and he's a friend of the Mercedes Benz brand

The Springboks skipper's estranged wife Rachel Smith also shared a picture of her with R1.5 million Mercedes Benz a few days ago

South African Rugby national team captain Siya Kolisi and his estranged wife Rachel Smith shared cryptic messages on their social media pages.

The Springboks star and his ex-wife have been posting frequent updates about their lives since their marital split after eight years together.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel Smith post cryptic messages on social media after the Springboks captain flaunts a R2.3M Mercedes Benz on Instagram. Photo: Warren Little/Chris Jackson.

Siya shares cryptic message after flaunting R2.3M Mercedes Benz

Siya is a lover of Mercedes Benz and was seen standing next to a new one reportedly worth R2.3 million.

This is not the first time the Bok flanker has shown off a new car. He was recently seen cruising in a Mercedez Benz G-Class, which is reportedly prized at R2.9 million.

The 33-year-old posted a cryptic message in the form of a Bible verse after flaunting his new whip on his Instagram story.

The bible verse reads:

"Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, and his love endures forever," the Springboks captain posted.

Siya Kolisi posts cryptic message on Instagram after flaunting his new car. Photo: @siyakolisi.

Rachel Smith posts cryptic messages on social media

Like Siya, Rachel followed suit by posting two cryptic messages on her Instagram story about 'loving oneself' after the Bok skipper showed off his new ride.

The two messages read:

"Love yourself enough to sit with the discomfort of growth because you know you deserve better," the first read.

The second message says, "Remember that you are allowed to feel both brave and terrified in the midst of change. "

Rachel Smith shares cryptic messages on her Instagram page. Photo: @rachelkolisi.

Rachel also flaunted an expensive car days ago. The South African businesswoman posted a picture of her standing close to an R1.5 million Mercedes Benz and photos of the wheels.

Siya reacts Springboks' win over Wales

Briefly News earlier reported that Siya Kolisi reacted to Springboks win over Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The Boks claimed a 45-12 win over Warren Gatland's embattled side, as the Welsh side finished 2024 without a win.

