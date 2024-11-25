Siya Kolisi’s ex-wife and mother of his kids has shown off a Mercedes-Benz that cost around R1.5 million

Rachel showed off a stunning Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 that cost over a million rands. Images: rachelkolisi

In an Instagram post 12 weeks ago, Rachel Kolisi said she had a busy day attending a speaking engagement for Stonehage Fleming and spending the afternoon with our @kfcsouthafrica family for the Kolisi Foundation, where they received a R12 million check.

Rachel captured herself standing next to a stunning Mercedes-Benz CLE 200. According to the Mercedes-Benz website, CLE 200 prices start from R1.5 million. The car boasts Bonnet with powerdomes, MBUX multimedia, LED Lights, to name just a few. Vehicle specifications may vary. The prices also vary depending on specifications and type.

According to The South African, Mercedes-Benz SA has tagged along several Springbok stars as brand ambassadors, including Siya Kolisi. Rachel has had the opportunity to be part of the brand, and despite their divorce, Rachel and Mercedes seem to have remained in close ties.

Netizens compliment Rachel

The post received thousands of likes and comments, with many online users showing love to Rachel. See the comments below:

@Tiish__ complimented:

“You look stunning 😍❤️.”

@Suzilou_k loved:

“Beautiful ❤️.”

@Noelenebell admired:

“You are so very lovely Rachel!”

@Angie_john_22 expressed:

“Love you girl ❤️❤️❤️.”

@Youngellenson wrote:

“Women's Month Highlight. Your story just became mine....Plan for Victory!! Continue to uplift and inspire.”

@Ethanapril98 commented:

“Nice interior in the CLE. Also love your dress. Beautiful colours. 🔥”

@Granny.joni said:

“You are so gorgeous and kind and graceful.”

Rachel takes Siya Kolisi’s sister for driving lessons in a Merc

In another story, Briefly News reported about Rachel teaching Siya Kolisi’s sister how to drive in a Mercedes-Benz.

How many teenagers can say they were taught to drive in a Mercedes-Benz? Not a lot, but Siya Kolisi's sister is one of the lucky ones! After announcing her divorce from her husband, Siya Kolisi, Rachel appears to be picking up the pieces and living life to the fullest. The mother of two has been focused on her work and collaborations with several brands, and recently took some time out to bond with her family, and she said she needed it.

