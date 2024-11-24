Siya Kolisi Reacts After Springboks Condemned Wales to Heavy Defeat
South African national rugby team captain Siya Kolisi reacted to the Springboks win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, November 23, 2025.
The Boks claimed a resounding 45-12 win over Warren Gatland's embattled side, as the Welsh side finished 2024 with a win.
Siya Kolisi reacts to Boks win over Wales
In an interview with TNT Sports as per the South African, Kolisi decided to hail the Welsh for their performance as he explained why the Boks were more experienced than them.
"You just can't stop believing," he said after the game.
"Look at their starting backline, one of our guys had more caps than everybody. You have to be realistic.
"Some of the guys are getting their new caps. Next year, they'll be a little bit more experienced; it will take time." Kolisi added.
