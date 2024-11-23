The Springboks showcased a commanding display against Wales, sealing a 45-12 victory.

Tries from Canan Moodie, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and others underlined South Africa's attacking prowess.

A lively crowd of over 67,000 witnessed the Autumn Nations Series clash.

Match Recap:

The Springboks ended their year on a high, dismantling Wales 45-12 at the Principality Stadium. From the outset, South Africa asserted their superiority, capitalizing on their scrum dominance and exploiting gaps in the Welsh defense. Kurt-Lee Arendse and Aphelele Fassi delivered sensational tries, while Gerhard Steenekamp’s powerful finish added to the visitors' tally in the second half.

Wales managed a single try early on but struggled to maintain momentum against the relentless Springbok pressure. The match underlined South Africa’s strength across all areas, as their physicality, tactical kicking, and clinical execution overwhelmed the hosts​.

Springboks Crush Wales 45-12! South Africa's relentless attack and airtight defense seal a commanding victory in Cardiff. Image Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

In a thrilling international rugby clash at Principality Stadium, the South African Springboks delivered a statement performance, overpowering Wales 45-12. The match highlighted South Africa’s depth and form ahead of the upcoming season, as they dismantled Wales’ defensive structures with a mix of clinical finishing and relentless physicality.

The game saw notable contributions from Canan Moodie and Pieter-Steph du Toit, whose efforts helped the Springboks pile up the tries. Flyhalf Manie Libbok’s accuracy with conversions ensured the Boks capitalised fully on their opportunities​

Springboks Wrap Up a Memorable Year With Resounding Cardiff Win

The Springboks’ victory over Wales serves as a fitting conclusion to a remarkable year for the reigning Rugby World Cup champions. Following their historic World Cup triumph in France, South Africa’s form in the Autumn Nations Series has been equally impressive, showcasing the squad's depth and adaptability. This latest win highlights the team’s preparedness for the challenges ahead in the 2025 rugby season.

