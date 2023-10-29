The office of the presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday night

This comes after the Springboks beat New Zealand at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday

Many South Africans are eager to find out if Ramaphosa will keep his word by giving Mzansi a public holiday in honour of the Bokke

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Image: @PresidencyZA and @rugbyworldcup

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA- The office of the presidency has officially confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation on Monday night at 8 pm.

This highly anticipated announcement follows the remarkable victory of the Springboks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday night.

Springboks victory spreads joy in SA

The streets of South Africa have been buzzing with celebrations since the Bokke's historic win. There has been an expectation among citizens that Ramaphosa might declare Monday a public holiday in honour of our national heroes.

But those hopes have been dashed seeing that they must report to work on Monday.

See the tweet below:

SA eager for public holiday

The nation awaits the televised family meeting with bated breath to see what Ramaphosa is planning.

See some of the comments below:

@Ronewa_Mathephe asked:

"We're all tuning in right?"

@CoruscaKhaya commented:

"Hawu. Holiday lona? Lizoba on Friday?"

@GomolemoMzansi stated:

"I hope that my question will be answered."

@SthembiD mentioned:

"When is the holiday? I didn't do my laundry this weekend."

@CKgagudi tweeted:

"So Tuesday will be a public holiday."

@Tshepang__R added:

"Hebanna isn't he supposed to address us today?"

@ThamiMilis said:

"What a boring President supposed to be a holiday tomorrow, not next week Friday."

@ItsDaRealJay stated:

"Our public holiday is coming!"

South Africa achieved a historic fourth Rugby World Cup title by just managing to outperform a 14-man New Zealand team with a 12-11 score.

