Manchester United new manager Ruben Amorim has started his tenure with draw against Ipswich Town FC in the English Premier League on Sunday evening

The former Portuguese international comes to the Red Devils with a lot of hope of returning the Manchester based club to its original position

A football analyst has pointed out the mistakes the former Sporting Lisbon manager made during debut against the newly promoted side

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Portuguese gaffer Ruben Amorim has kickstarted his reign as Manchester United manager with a 1-1 draw against newly promoted side Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

England international Marcus Rashford scored in the opening minutes to give the Red Devils the lead, but former Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson snatched a draw for the home side before half time whistle.

The second half produced zero goals as both teams settled for a draw.

Ruben Amorim embraces Amad Diallo following the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Manchester United FC at Portman Road on Sunday, November 24, 2024 in England. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Mistake Amorim made on his Man Utd debut against Ipswich

Football analyst Tosin Alli, while chatting with Briefly News, shared his views on Manchester United's clash with Ipswich while stating the mistake Amorim made in the match.

"Amorim's tactics didn't pay off today against Ipswich, as he made a mistake of deploying two of United's most clinical forwards, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho, in deeper roles, which limited our attacking play," he said.

Alli advised the former Sporting Lisbon manager to quickly finetune his team before the media descend on him with criticism, just like they did with his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

"This is not Portuguese that they don't play with so much intensity; he should be quick in finetuning his team before the media descend on him," he added.

"The media coming for him might be bad, but I am sure he's aware of that before he decided to take up the job."

Ipswich coach warns Man United

Briefly News earlier reported that Ipswich coach Kieran McKenna fired a warning at Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend.

The former Red Devils coach promised a tough game for their visitors since they are one of the biggest club in the English top flight league.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News