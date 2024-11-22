A Bafana Bafana legend has likened the pressure at English Premier League giants Manchester United to that of the one at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The former South African international explained why he compared the pressure at the Red Devils to the one you can experience at the Premier Soccer League side

The South African tactician spent two seasons at Manchester United as assistant coach to Erik ten Hag winning two trophies in that period

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has compared Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs to English Premier League giants Manchester United in one aspect.

McCarthy worked as Erik ten Hag's assistant coach for two seasons before being shown the exit doors at the end of his contract with the club last summer.

During his two seasons with the Red Devils, the South African coach won two titles: the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

South African coach Benni McCarthy compares English Premier League giants Manchester United to Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

McCarthy compares Kaizer Chiefs to Manchester United

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, McCarthy opened up on the pressure he experienced with the EPL giants despite winning two trophies in the same number of seasons at the club.

The former Cape Town City manager compared the pressure at Manchester United to that at Kaizer Chiefs, claiming the Glamour Boys are also a big club in the South African league like the Red Devils are in England.

"Definitely, because Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are historical teams in our league, you know," the former Orlando Pirates star said.

"So when you play at a Chiefs, like at United, there's so much pressure, so much demand, even from the fans, more than where it is anywhere else."

McCarthy's former boss, ten Hag, was sacked by Manchester United late last month after a poor run of results in the league and the UEFA Europa League.

The Red Devils appointed former Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim as the Dutch manager's successor and will start his reign at the club with a game against Ipswich this weekend.

Source: Briefly News