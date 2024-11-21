Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly beginning to make preparation for the January transfer window, with several top players expected to leave the club

Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi is said to have identified three Chiefs players who no longer fit into his plans at the Glamour Boys this campaign

The three players are reportedly linked with a move out of Amakhosi in January, but can remain at the club if they are satisfied with bench roles

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is already identifying players who fit into his plan at the Naturena-based side and has reportedly cut three stars from his plans this season.

The Glamour Boys started the season on a good note, winning their first two games in the Premier Soccer League before going on a scrappy run in the league and other cup competitions.

The Tunisian tactician is obviously not 100 per cent happy with his squad at Amakhosi. He requested some signings in the summer, which were later not made.

Three Kaizer Chiefs star no longer in Nabi's plans

According to a report by the South African, Nabi has identified three Kaizer Chiefs players who are no longer in plans this season.

This means those three players might be shown the exit doors in the January transfer window, as there is a huge possibility the club will bring in new players to help rescue their season.

The report states that the trio of Aden McCarthy, Christian Saile, and George Matlou are no longer in Nabi's plans for this campaign.

Saile featured for Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season because Nabi couldn't get the new forwards he had requested in the summer. That's likely to change at the beginning of 2025.

Several forwards have been linked with the Soweto giants, which means Saile would have to find a new club in January or settle for a bench role till the end of the season.

McCarthy and Matlou, on the other hand, have not featured under Nabi this season, with the latter missing in action due to injury.

Matlou is back to training after a long time on the sidelines, but it has been said that the South African midfielder might not feature under the Tunisian mentor before being shipped out of the club.

