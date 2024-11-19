Kaizer Chiefs had three new players seen training with the first-team squad ahead of the Premier Soccer League return next weekend

The Soweto giants had two of the players on the bench during their 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. in the Home of Legends Cup semis

Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly interested in signing one of the players as his technical crew believes he is good enough to play for Amakhosi's senior side

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing for the resumption of the Betway Premiership after the league went on break due to international duty.

The Glamour Boys had few players representing their country during the international break and participated in the Home of Legends Cup alongside four other PSL teams.

The Soweto Giants had a good time during the break. They defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in the competition's final to lift their second unofficial title under their new boss, Nasreddine Nabi.

Kaizer Chiefs players training ahead of the Home of Legends Cup tournament during the international break. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Three players spotted in Kaizer Chiefs training

According to a report by the South African, three new players were spotted training with Kaizer Chiefs first-team ahead of the Premier Soccer League return.

Two of those players were part of the squad featured in the Home of Legends Cup tournament over the weekend.

Reports also suggest that Nabi is planning to sign one of the players for the Glamour Boys due to his performance in training and for the reserve team in the DSTv Diski Challenge.

Xolani Cossa and Ofentse Kgosana were seen training with Kaizer Chiefs first team and made the bench during their 2-0 win over Golden Arrows in the Home of Legends Cup semi-final over the weekend.

Cossa made the bench in the final against Sundowns, and he's hoping to break into Amakhosi's first team after having a good run in DDC for the reserve team.

The 20-year-old is a strong centre-back, while Kgosana is a talented wing-back. Both are expected to feature for Chiefs in the PSL this season.

Another player who trained with the senior side was 16-year-old Royce Malatji. He is a utility player who can play as a right-back, centre-back, right-wing, and sometimes centre midfielder.

According to SNL, Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly planning to sign Malatji for the senior side, and both the technical crew for the first team and the reserve side feel that he is ready to join the senior team.

Kaizer Chiefs interested in signing Sundowns star

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing a Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder in the next transfer window.

The South African midfielder could become the second former Sundowns star to join the Soweto-based club since Nabi arrived as the club's head coach.

