Kaizer Chiefs Get Revenge Against Sundowns, Win Second Trophy Under Nabi
Kaizer Chiefs finally got one over Mamelodi Sundowns as they clinched the House of Legends Cup title at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.
The Glamour Boys won their first title under Nasreddine Nabi when they defeated Marumo Gallants last month to lift the Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup (CUFA Cup).
The Tunisian tactician was absent from the game as he was recovering from undergoing a minor orthopaedic operation; Assistant coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze took charge of both games in the competition.
Kaizer Chiefs defeat Sundowns
Earlier, Kaizer Chiefs defeated Golden Arrows 2-0 in the first semi-final to qualify for the final, while Sundowns defeated Chippa United in the second semis to set up a final against the Glamour Boys.
Sundowns and Chiefs have faced twice this season, with the Brazilians being victorious on both occasions.
Masandawana fielded an experimental squad, with over ten players representing their country in this international break.
Amakhosi, on the other hand, have some of their first-team players available and made no mistake in taking advantage by getting their first win over the PSL giants this season.
The match ended in a goalless draw, with both teams creating several chances but failing to convert them.
The match was determined by penalty shoutout, and Nabi's side won 5-4 to lift the inaugural edition of the Home of Legends Cup competition.
