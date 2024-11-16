Kaizer Chiefs Defeat PSL Side to Advance to Home of Legends Cup Final
- Kaizer Chiefs put up of a top-notch performance in their semi-final clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Home Of Legends Cup tournament
- Amakhosi's academy graduates Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo were on the scoresheet as the Glamour Boys secure a place in the competition's final
- The Soweto giants will face the semi-final winners between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns later today at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs are through to the final of the Home Of Legends Cup competition after defeating Premier Soccer League rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-0 in the semi-final on Saturday morning.
The inaugural edition of the tournament will feature Betway Premiership sides; the Glamour Boys, Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Chippa United).
Amakhosi clinched the first final ticket courtesy of goals from Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in both halves at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Kaizer Chiefs beat Golden Arrows in semis
Kaizer Chiefs were the better side in the opening minutes of the game and were rewarded for their effort after Vilakazi turned in a pass from Reeve Frosler in the sixth minute.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Golden Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede was continually kept busy by the Glamour Boys, but the first half ended 1-0 courtesy of the early goal from Vilakazi.
The two sides made a couple of changes before the game resumed, but it was Kaizer Chiefs' substitute who made an immediate impact.
Ngcobo, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, doubled Amakhosi's lead five minutes after the restart.
Kaizer Chiefs had chances to add to their goal tally, but the two goals were enough to see them through to the final, even with Nasreddine Nabi absent from the dugout.
The Soweto giants will face the winners in the second semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United in the final.
Nabi eyes Kaizer Chiefs reinforcements
Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will be looking to bring in new players during the January transfer window.
The Tunisian coach has identified a new striker and winger as priority targets, however the club could look to reinforce the midfield following an injury to Edson Castillo.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.