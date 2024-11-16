Kaizer Chiefs Defeat PSL Side to Advance to Home of Legends Cup Final

Kaizer Chiefs put up of a top-notch performance in their semi-final clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Home Of Legends Cup tournament

Amakhosi's academy graduates Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo were on the scoresheet as the Glamour Boys secure a place in the competition's final

The Soweto giants will face the semi-final winners between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns later today at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs are through to the final of the Home Of Legends Cup competition after defeating Premier Soccer League rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-0 in the semi-final on Saturday morning.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will feature Betway Premiership sides; the Glamour Boys, Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Chippa United).

Amakhosi clinched the first final ticket courtesy of goals from Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in both halves at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs players celebrate their goal during the semi-final clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Home Of Legends Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Golden Arrows in semis

Kaizer Chiefs were the better side in the opening minutes of the game and were rewarded for their effort after Vilakazi turned in a pass from Reeve Frosler in the sixth minute.

Golden Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede was continually kept busy by the Glamour Boys, but the first half ended 1-0 courtesy of the early goal from Vilakazi.

The two sides made a couple of changes before the game resumed, but it was Kaizer Chiefs' substitute who made an immediate impact.

Ngcobo, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, doubled Amakhosi's lead five minutes after the restart.

Kaizer Chiefs had chances to add to their goal tally, but the two goals were enough to see them through to the final, even with Nasreddine Nabi absent from the dugout.

The Soweto giants will face the winners in the second semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United in the final.

Nabi eyes Kaizer Chiefs reinforcements

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will be looking to bring in new players during the January transfer window.

The Tunisian coach has identified a new striker and winger as priority targets, however the club could look to reinforce the midfield following an injury to Edson Castillo.

