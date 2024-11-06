Premier Soccer League clubs are set to participate in a private competition which will be held during the international break

One of the four Betway Premiership teams expected to participate in the tournament have decided to withdraw due to some displeasures

The club's decision to cut their participation from the competition sparked different reactions from local football fans on social media

Premier Soccer League side Chippa United have confirmed that they've withdrawn from a cup competition involving Betway Premiership rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Chilli Boys were expected to participate in the Home of Legends Cup with three other Betway Premiership clubs.

The Home of Legends Cup will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs have already confirmed their participation in the four-team competition.

Chippa United withdraws from the Home of Legends Cup, a tournament featuring Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @ChippaUnitedFC.

Chippa withdraws from Home of Legends Cup

According to a report by FARPost, the Home of Legends Cup competition celebrates South Africa's rich football heritage and provides an opportunity for football fans to experience a highly competitive match between top sides in the country.

Chippa explained that they were not happy with the distribution of funds between the teams involved in the competition or with the behaviour of the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Development Agency, Anele Qaba.

The Chilli Boys released an official statement confirming their decision to withdraw from the competition.

"As a club deeply rooted in Gqeberha, we are disheartened by the lack of transparency in the planning of this event," the club stated.

"Despite our openness to collaboration and compromise, considering the high-profile teams involved, the agency's CEO, Anele Qaba, has shown a disappointing reluctance to engage with us. One of our primary concerns is the unequal treatment in the distribution of funds and resources for this event."

Reactions as Chippa withdraws from Home of Legends Cup

nicholasp2105 said:

"Chippa is already getting millions from the municipality they just being greedy now."

GaboDisa wrote:

"Sundowns vs Arrows.. Chiefs straight to final, abuyile Amakhosi."

Mr_Ruralitarian reacted:

"Bizana Pondo Chiefs is available. We dont need Chippa united, having both Chiefs and Sundowns there, will surely drive supporters and also generate income for business in that location. Chippa is not a community builder, cant wait to see the likes of Matlou, potsane etc."

ka_madesi commented:

"PSL needs to start banning private tournaments during the season. Surely sponsors of the league are not happy with these bogus tournaments aimed at raising funds for Kaizer Chiefs. Once the league starts clubs should be barred from organising flyby night cup competitions."

mavukans shared:

"So they were happy to participate and didn't object and raise the issue of infrastructure initially. On realising that they won't be getting substantial or equal share they raising this as a principle stand. Nonsense."

Mngqithi says Kaizer Chiefs are playing a dangerous game

Briefly News earlier reported that Mngqithi feels Kaizer Chiefs are playing a dangerous game with the way they are fielding young players this season.

The Sundowns coach said the Glamour Boys manager Nasreddine Nabi is wrong to put pressure on players.

