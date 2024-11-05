Following their good start to the season, Kaizer Chiefs have begun to struggle under new coach Nasreddine Nabi after only picking up a single victory from five matches

Nabi’s squad lost three matches and drew one, while their last victory came on Saturday, 19 October 2024, against SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout Cup

Fans have started to question Nabi, yet Briefly News believes the coach is simply adjusting to life in Mzansi

After much fanfare and a good start to the season, Kaizer Chiefs have started to stutter following a single victory in five matches.

New Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has called for patience after the team suffered three defeats and a draw, including an exit from the Carling Knockout Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs have failed to register a PSL victory in their last three PSL matches. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

While alarm bells start to ring among certain groups of Chiefs fans, Nabi has insisted that the side is building towards future success and must be realistic about their ambitions.

Nasreddine Nabi has a plan

Chiefs' loss to Sundowns was confirmed on their Twitter (X) profile:

Following the 4-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Cup, Nabi has lost twice to the PSL champions in the last five matches.

Along with the double loss to Sundowns, Chiefs lost to SuperSport United in the PSL and had to fight back to earn a draw against league newbies Magesi FC.

The negative results might look bad on paper, but it is worth noting that Chiefs opponents were coached by seasoned PSL veterans Manqoba Mngqithi, Gavin Hunt, and Clinton Larsen.

Nabi must stick to his guns

Nabi has shown an eye for the future by utilising young players and has earmarked targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Despite Nabi’s tenure, Chiefs have looked better than last season, and the current lousy patch can just be seen as a bump on the road.

Amakhosi bosses have supported the coach by adding new faces to the squad and technical staff, and if given time, all indications that Nabi can be successful are there.

A decent run in the league till the end of the year and a busy transfer window can help Nabi reach his goals this season while blossoming young talent can fill fans with optimism.

A passionate Amakhosi fan shares his pain

As reported by Briefly News, a local netizen shared the emotional reaction of his Amakhosi-loving father to a 4-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 2 November 2024.

The online video showed the passionate fan failing to contain his disappointment for his team as he jumped out of his seat and even stared out the window to divert his attention from the result.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News