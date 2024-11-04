A local man shared a TikTok video of his father's reaction while watching a Kaizer Chiefs match

The upset father got up from his seat and shouted in one video, while another showed him standing outside complaining about the linesman and referee

Many members of the online community rushed to the comment section to crack jokes about the father's ways

A father had an intense reaction while watching a Kaizer Chiefs game. Images: @kgauza49

Source: TikTok

For some soccer fans, watching their team play can be an intense emotional rollercoaster, often leading to comically exaggerated reactions.

One local man shared his father's lively, unforgettable, humorous response as he watched his team play.

Father reacts to Kaizer Chiefs game

TikTok user @kgauza49 uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users how his father reacted while watching a Kaizer Chiefs game.

The father was full of life, showing intense disappointment and using colourful words directed at the TV.

Another video shows the man standing outside, smoking a cigarette, looking out the window and complaining about the linesman and referee.

Watch the video below:

Father's reaction to Kaizer Chiefs game humours Mzansi

With the video receiving over two million views, thousands of social media users headed to the comment section to share their laughs at the father's reaction to the soccer team.

@davidxgenaro said to the son:

"Please take care of Ntate. Chiefs will shorten his life."

@user178824266083, who found the clip funny, said:

"The reaction comes naturally."

@macallies wrote in the comments:

"Chiefs is stressing Mdala too much. It's not good for his heart."

@lesedimpe laughed and told app users:

"My dad is a Pirates fan, and my brother a Chiefs fan. The drama is inevitable."

@michaelnkululekom humorously told the online community:

"As a Chiefs fan, when the Boks were giving us palpitations with those one-point victories, we had already been conditioned and were ready for it."

After watching the video the son posted, @_cutmaker commented:

"Wonderful. These are priceless moments."

Source: Briefly News