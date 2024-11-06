“This Is What the World Needs”: Man Showers Soweto Marathon Runners With Water, SA Is Touched
- A man was captured doing a kind but expensive gesture after seeing marathon contestants in his Kasi running on a hot day
- The video made its way to the TikTok platform, leaving the online community entertained
- Many social media users were quick to praise the man for being thoughtful, and some of the marathon runners also had something to say
One thing that differentiates the people of Mzansi from the rest of the world is our ability not to hesitate to show compassion to those in need, something we call Ubuntu.
A man was captured showing love to runners in Soweto. His viral video was shared on TikTok under the user handle @hixern, receiving 329K views and over 1.6 comments.
The man's kind gesture is caught on camera
The video shows the man showering the Soweto Marathon runners with water using his hosepipe as they pass by his house in large numbers. Pleased by the gesture, runners lift their hands in appreciation while running.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi loves the thoughtful idea
The video received much praise from social media users who thought he was very kind. Some marathon runners also took to the comment feed to share how much the water sprinkles helped them as they ran on a hot day.
User @King_Leonardo_D1st
"Leave the water Bill out of this guy's. This is what the world needs to see: unity and love towards people U don't know Bcos U care about their lives."
User @slim million
"Advantages of townships, free water."
Nthax 🇿🇦 Evy-e
"This man saved our lives; it was very hot on Sunday."
Masingoa ❤️
"We thank you, good people. We almost died on Sunday what you did here was God's work🙏😍❤️."
User @HalfSkopo
"This was a nice gesture and I’m sure the runners appreciated it so much."
User @mananajennifer
"He is so thoughtful."
SA's Deputy President Paul Mashatile takes part in the Soweto Marathon
Briefly News recently reported SA deputy president Paul Mashatile's participation in the 10km run at this year's Soweto Marathon.
Johannesburg Mayor Dada Marero was also among the 25,000 participants, along with the deputy president.
