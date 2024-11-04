Deputy President Paul Mashatile recently participated in the 10km category of the Soweto Marathon

The Deputy President walked alongside the City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero

Onalenna Khonkhobe won the men's title, while Neheng Khatala won the women's event

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero both competed in the 10km event in the Soweto Marathon. Image: @GovernmentZA/ @DadaMorero.

South Africa’s Deputy President is as fit as a fiddle.

Paul Mashatile recently competed in the Soweto Marathon, taking part in the 10km event.

Mashatile was one of over 25,000 participants across the various race categories.

Johannesburg Mayor finishes in over two hours

Johannesburg’s Mayor, Dada Morero, also competed in the 10km, walking alongside the Deputy President.

Morero, who fired the starting gun, finished in a time of 2:09:28.

Mashatile’s time was not listed on the official website.

The duo weren’t the only government officials who participated in the marathon.

Presidency Director General Phindile Baleni and Head of Office of the Deputy President, Mduduzi Mbada, also participated in the 10km. Baleni’s time was not listed, but Mbada finished in a time 01:43:50.

Morero praises participants of Soweto Marathon

Speaking after the race, the Mayor praised all those who participated in the event.

“Congratulations to all 25,000 runners and the community of Soweto, who made this race a special one,” he said.

“Despite the sweltering temperatures, Soweto’s residents came out in large numbers to cheer on the runners, their unwavering support reverberating through the streets,” he said.

Khonkhobe and Khatala win Soweto Marathon

In the men’s race, South Africa’s Onalenna Khonkhobe took home the title in a time of 2:18:36.

Khonkhobe also won the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon earlier this year. Lesotho’s Joseph Khoarahlane Seutloali (2:18:54) and Kenya’s Kipkemoi Kipsang (2:19:05) finished second and third respectively.

On the women’s side, Lesotho’s Neheng Khatala claimed glory in a time of 2:43:07.

Kenya’s Margaret Jepchumba finished second (2:44:55), while Ethiopia’s Worke Degu Amena took third place in a time of 2:48:11.

Paul Mashatile collapses on stage

The Deputy President recently had people concerned about his health after he collapsed on stage during a speech.

Briefly News reported that Mashatile was taken to a local hospital after he fell to the floor during N'wamitwa Day celebrations.

It was later reported that Mashatile collapsed as a result of being dehydrated in the heat extreme heat of the day.

