The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng will be hosting a golf day fundraiser

Netizens can spend up to R100,00 to play alongside Panyaza Lesufi to R350,000 to play with Paul Mashatile

Citizens are wondering where the money will be going too and whether Mashatile is healthy enough

GAUTENG - If you've ever dreamed about playing golf with a politician, now is your chance.

African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng are offering citizens the chance to play golf with some of the province's big shots.

The ANC Youth League will be hosting a golf day fundraiser, and netizens can spend big money to play alongside Gauteng's politicians, or the Deputy President. Image: Brenton Geach.

Source: Getty Images

The ANCYL will host a fundraising golf day and gala dinner on Friday, September 20, 2024, but interested parties should be prepared to pay big bucks to attend.

R50,000 to play with a Mayor

For those wanting to play alongside a member of local government mayoral committees, you'd have to fork out R30,000.

If you want to play alongside one of the Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg or Rand West mayors, you'd have to pay R50,000. Gauteng MECs and Speakers of the Council also command a R50,000 fee.

Play alongside Panyaza Lesufi or Paul Mashathile

For those who are really rolling in the dough, you can play four-ball with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi or Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Lesufi will cost you R100,000, while a game with Mashathile will set you back a whopping R350,000.

Citizens question what funds are for

While some may jump at the chance to rub shoulders with politicians, others are more sceptical.

Lesley Munro van Staden wanted answers:

"A few questions. Where will all this money go? Why would anybody want to pay that much? To support who?"

Michael Baker wanted to play alongside Mashathile and Shaik:

"Only if Shabeer Shaik is also available to play. Both are sick, so I am sure it will be a win for me."

Dannie Mphela Matjie was also concerned for Mashathile's health:

"Paul doesn't need a golf day. He needs to rest for his health's sake."

Emkay Sipuka saw the bigger picture:

"For potential tender deals, yes, I'd pay."

Ray Neethling wasn't interested:

"I would rather sit and watch paint dry for 5 hours."

Chris Nqobbs added that he couldn't afford it:

"Not with my R350 from Ramaphosa."

Orapeleng Motlhaoleng also saw the chance to make much more:

"Only if you know that you're going to get tenders worth millions from that meet up."

Mashatile collapses on stage during speech

Some social media users expressed concern about playing with Mashatile after his recent health scare.

Briefly News recently reported that the Deputy President collapsed on stage while giving a speech at an event.

Mashatile was rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was suffering from dehydration as a result of the heat.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News