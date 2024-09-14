Paul Mashatile was taken to a local hospital after collapsing on stage during an event

The Deputy President was attending the N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen

It has been reported that Mashatile collapsed as a result of being dehydrated in the heat

LIMPOPO - Paul Mashatile has been rushed to hospital.

The Deputy President of the country was taken to hospital as a precaution after collapsing on stage.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile had to be rushed to hospital after he collapsed on stage during an event in Limpopo. Image: Leon Sadiki.

Source: Getty Images

Mashatile was standing at the podium at N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen, Limpopo when he collapsed.

He was nearing the end of his keynote address when he suddenly fainted.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Deputy President collapsed from dehydration

Kaya News has since reported that Mashatile is doing okay, and his collapse was a result of him being dehydrated.

Limpopo's provincial premier, Phophi Ramathuba, also confirmed that the deputy president was doing okay.

Ramathuba, a medical doctor, added that Mashatile was struggling with the heat towards the end of his speech.

"The deputy president is fine, he is with his medical team. I was with them, he's ok and there's no need to worry," Ramathuba said.

Mashatile attended N'wamitwa Day celebrations

The 62-year-old was in the Limpopo province to attend the N'wamitwa Day celebrations. The event commemorates the inauguration of Her Royal Highness, Hosi Dr N’waMitwa II.

Prior to the event, he also presented a gift to Her Royal Highness as a cultural practice to announce his arrival.

Minutes before he addressed the crowd, his official X (formerly Twitter) shared photos of him attending the celebrations.

Mashatile deputies for Ramaphosa

Mashatile has been busy of late, deputising for Ramphosa at the end of August and the beginning of September.

He officiated the signing of the Second Presidential Health Compact in August and then attended the SAPS National Commemoration Day in September.

Mashatile retained as Deputy President

Briefly News reported in June 2024 that President Cyril Ramaphosa has opted to keep Mashatile as the country’s deputy president.

Ramaphosa announced the names of his National Executives during a live broadcast, but citizens weren’t too happy.

Many South Africans expressed concern about the number of ministers appointed and the cost of maintaining these posts.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News