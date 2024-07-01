The former minister of basic education, Dr Angie Motshekga's new portfolio raised eyebrows

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her as the new Minister of Defence, much to the surprise of many

South Africans denounced the appointment, and many slammed her lack of experience in the military or defence sector

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Mzansi is not feeling Angie Motshekga's new position as the minister of defence. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Dr Angie Motshekga is the new Minister of Defence, an appointment that left many questioning both Ramaphosa and Motshekga.

Motshekga appointed as the Minister of Defence

Motshekga is one of the new ministers Ramaphosa recently announced. The Government of National Unity saw Motshekga move from her portfolio of Basic Education to the Ministry of Defence.

According to TimesLIVE, Motshekga has no military experience and has served in the education portfolio since her appointment in 2009. Her deputy, Bantu Holomisa, has military experience as a general for the Transkei Defence Force during the apartheid era.

South Africans unhappy with Motshekga's appointment

Netizens on Facebook expressed bitterness at Motshekga's appointment as the minister of defence.

prof Blakkie Swart said:

"Politicians don't take us seriously. But we'll send them a stern warning in the upcoming elections.''

Beth Summers said:

''This is as textbook example of what cadre deployment is. It can be used as an example in a textbook or a lecture, and people will understand the meaning of cadre deployment immediately.''

Sheer Ann said:

''From education to defence, this makes no sense. I wish I knew why and what she has to offer."

Paulus Nzima said:

"I want a day when I will understand the appointment of ministers because they never make sense."

Rato Makgaledisa said:

"Clearly, the country"s security is not a priority to our government."

POPCRU welcomes the appointment of Pieter Groenewald as minister of correctional services

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union welcomed Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald's cabinet appointment.

Groenewald was announced as the country's new minister of defence, and the union applauded his appointment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News