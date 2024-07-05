Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is still eager to continue working with the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's deputy speaker, Refiloe Nt'sekhe

This was despite the announcement the Democratic Alliance made that it would recall her after negotiations with the African National Congress broke down

South Afri and said that even if Lesufi wanted her to continue, she was part of the DA and took orders from them and not him

Panyaza Lesufi does not want Refiloe Nt'sekhe to resign from her post. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said he wants Deputy Speaker Refiloe Nt'sekhe to continue her role despite the Democratic Alliance's plan to recall her.

Lesufi wants Nt'sekhe to continue her position

According to TimesLIVE, Lesufi believed that Nt'sekhe, who was appointed Deputy speaker two weeks ago, should not be removed from her position. The DA's Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, announced that the party would recall her.

Lesufi believes that the recall is abrupt and unnecessary. He added that the door to negotiating with the DA to be part of the Gauteng Provincial Government remains open. Lesufi announced his cabinet, which had seven members of the African National Congress and no DA members.

South Africans discuss

Netizens on Facebook discussed Panyaza's desire, and some did not believe that it could work.

Phancho Thamaga said:

"Mixing water with oil will never work, because the water will always be under everything mixed with oil. The DA must just accept everything and work harder. Justin Mothibi said:

"She doesn't represent herself. She represents her party, and the people of South Africa gave the DA a mandate."

William Thomson said:

"It's not for Lesufi to say. She is part of the DA structures unless she wants to cross over."

Shadee Renee asked:

"How is she going to work if her organisation is not part of the Gauteng Government?"

MEC Lebogang Maile slams DA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MEC for Treasury and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, slammed the DA.

He accused them of being spoilt brats and trying to dictate negotiations to be included in the provincial tovernment.

Source: Briefly News