The Economic Freedom fighters in Gauteng are prepared to work with the African National Congress in the province

Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced his cabinet, and it does not have Democratic Alliance members

The EFF affirmed that it has a working relationship with the ANC in municipalities and will continue in that same vein

The EFF in Gauteng affirmed its desire to work with the ANC. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng are willing to continue working with the province's African National Congress-led government.

EFF will continue working with ANC

SowetanLIVE reported that the party's spokesperson in the province, Dumisani Baleni, said the party is willing to join forces with the ANC in the legislature despite being the opposition. The EFF's words came a few days after Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced his cabinet of MECs, which includes seven members of the ANC, a member of the Patriotic Alliance, a member of the Inkatha Freedom Party and a member of RISE Mzansi.

Baleni said the party had been working with the ANC in municipalities, and this commitment was not set in stone. The EFF will oppose any motion that seeks to abuse the ANC. It will also ensure that decisions made align with the EFF's ideologies.

South Africans side-eye the EFF

Netizens on Facebook were not entirely convinced that the EFF wants what's best for the province.

Mpiyakhe Mpiksen Mtimkulu said:

"The EFF are scavengers waiting to feast."

Bongani Radebe said:

"The cult group is always looking for brown envelopes."

Zimbel Mohammed said:

"The EFF is very hungry for positions. They saw very well how they were ignored in parliament."

Lindo Linda said:

"Everyone wants money. They can see that this this of staying on the sidelines won't work for them."

Rasta Peter said:

"Good luck, Mr Panyaza. Now you're going to understand why national avoided talks with the EFF."

