The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union applauded the appointment of the Freedom Front Plus president Pieter Groenewald in Cyril Ramaphbosa's cabinet

Groenewald was appointed the new minister of correctional services as part of the Government of National Unity

South Africans also welcomed his appointment, and some accused him of being a racist

JOHANNESBURG—The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union is happy that Pieter Groenewald, the leader of the Freedom Front Plus, is the correctional services minister.

POPCRU welcomes Groenewald's appointment

Groenewald was among the ministers, deputy ministers, and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his new cabinet. IOL reported that POPCRU believed the country's criminal justice cluster needs efficient, capable, and ethical leadership to address some of the department's challenges.

According to POPCRU, correctional facilities are understaffed and overcrowded. Staff levels dropped from 40,000 in 2009 to 38,000 in 2024. POPCRU also opposed the renewal of contracts with private prisons and called on Groenewald to speed up the department's process of absorbing employees from private prisons.

South Africans support Groenewald's appointment.

Neitzens on Facebook celebrated his apoitnment, although not everyone had good things to say.

Stephanus Corenelius Potgieter said:

"Good luck. We know you can do a great job.''

Mulalo said:

''If he does his work without fear or favour, I'm happy.''

Thandokazi Bereng said:

"This is what we call a transformed organisation. It's a shame to see others bringing race into the issue of leadership.''

Miyamkir Khumalo said:

''They welcome a racist who is unapologetic about apartheid and still maintains that apartheid was not a crime.''

Mandilakhe Man-dee Mfolozi said:

''Even if it was Zuma, POPCRU would have welcomed him.''

