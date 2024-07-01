The African National Congress summoned the MKP and suspended member Jacob Zuma to a hearing

The hearing is set to take place in the middle of July after Zuma was suspended in 2023

South Africans discussed the hearing, and some opposed it while others slammed Zuma

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress summoned its former president, Jacob Zuma, to a disciplinary hearing.

ANC summons Jacob Zuma

Zuma's daughter, @DZumaSambudla, posted the summon on her X account. It revealed that the hearing will be conducted virtually on 17 July, one day before President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens Parliament.

The ANC suspended Jacob Zuma after he announced his support for their MK Party at its launch in December 2023. Duduzile angrily slammed the ANC in her tweet.

"Within a few hours of announcing the racist sellout coalition deal with the DA, the ANC of Ramaphosa has launched its repression campaign against those fighting for the return of our land. What is next? Concomitant action? To hell with them and their funders!"

View the tweet here:

SA on two sides of the debate

Netizens commenting on the tweet debated the summon, some supporting it and others opposing it.

Netizens support ANC summons

DecideDied said:

"There is no room for tribalism in the GNU, especially for the criminal Zuma family."

Thozama Makubalo said:

"Zuma must be expelled, and all his presidential benefits forfeited back to the state. Who was he thinking he was fighting?"

30 Years On What Is Democracy said:

"The pain in Nkandla is unbearable."

CJ said:

"May he be expelled."

Netizens support Zuma

VelawamaVezi said:

"I suggest Jacob Zuma should not attend the circus. These people are badly hurting."

Bonginkosi said:

"Attention seekers from the dead and buried ANC of Ramaphosa."

Tlotliso Praise said:

"This was bound to happen at some stage. The old man exposed the realities. Now, let me concede defeat. There's no point of return here. You can't redeem the ANC."

Jacob Zuma defended his ANC membership

Briefly News reported that Zuma defended his ANC membership in a similar article.

In a recent interview, Zuma emphasized that he was still a member of the African National Congress and launched the MKP to change the country.

