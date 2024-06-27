Concerned Citizens launched a petition to have newly sworn-in Member of Parliament Andile Mngxitama removed

A clip of the BLF leader inciting violence in the past resurfaced, and many want him to be suspended

South Africans debated the petition as some called it nonsensical while others called for Mngxitama to be kicked out of Parliament

Over 10,000 people want Andile Mngxitama to be kicked out of Parliament. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— More than 10,000 people want Andile Mngxitama kicked out of Parliament after an old video of him resurfacing went viral.

Petition signed to remove Andile Mngxitama

According to SABC News, Concerned Citizens launched a petition to have Mngxitama removed as a Member of Parliament. Mngxitama was recently sworn in as an MP for the MK Party. A clip of him allegedly inciting violence against white people in the country a year ago at a rally went viral, and many condemned the video, calling for him to be removed.

Another Member of Parliament in trouble for racist rants is the Democratic Alliance's Renaldo Gouws, who went viral after old videos of him using racial slurs resurfaced. The DA suspended him and instituted disciplinary proceedings. Afriforum's Kallie Kriel threw his weight behind the petition.

Mzansi debates the petition

Some South Africans, commenting on @SABCNews's tweet, slammed the petition, and others supported it.

Netzens oppose peititon

Nkwenkwezi said:

"Those racist white people must leave Andile Mngxitama alone."

Constitution first said:

"Useless petition! He is going nowhere. These are sympathisers of Renaldo Gouws, the chief racist."

Howard X said:

"Africans cannot be racist in Africa."

Nkosie Mbambo asked:

"By concerned citizens, do you mean white racists?"

Netizens supported the petition

Douglas Wayne said:

"Sign the petition to get this racist removed from Parliament."

Alettaha said:

"Good. He must go."

TheAnonymous_ZA said:

"All must be equal before the law."

Mama Joy signs petition against Renaldo Gouws

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that superfan Mama Joy signed the petition to have Renaldo Gouw removed from Parliament.

Mama Joy also accused him of dragging her name through the mud after he called her a government prostitute.

