South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had convened a joint sitting for the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces

The country has been without a working government since Ramphosa was elected, and he has yet to announce his cabinet

South Africans hoped that the address would be the opportunity for him to announce his deputy-minister and cabinet

JOHANNESBURG— South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, called for a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

Ramaphosa convenes sitting

The Presidency's @PresidencyZA X account tweeted the announcement that Ramaphosa convened the sitting for the official Opening of Parliament. The day will coincide with the birthday of the former statesman and apartheid icon Nelson Mandela. It will also be the United Nations-declared Nelson Mandela International Day. Ramaphosa is also expected to outline the seventh administration.

Ramaphosa has not yet announced his cabinet. Tensions have been brewing between the Democratic Alliance and Ramaphosa's African National Congress. Negotiations have been leaked, and the Democratic Alliance demanded eight cabinet positions, including key ministries like Home Affairs, Public Works, and Infrastructure.

View the tweet here:

South Africans hopeful

Netizens hoped that by then, the country would have a working government and that the government of national unity would have announced a cabinet.

Nema Jnr said:

"This is about former president Nelson Mandela. I hope by then you will have the cabinet in order."

Wajid Khan said:

"Let's see what he can do."

Ziluleke Jikingqina asked:

"Will we have a government by then?"

Sanj Maharaj said:

"We need the cabinet announcement first. Hurry up already!"

Victor Mkhweru said:

"We expect nothing but a comprehensive address that tackles the pressing issues of our time: economic recovery, land reform and corruption."

