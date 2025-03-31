Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has opened a criminal case after fake Whatsapp messages were leaked online

The messages claimed that she permitted National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials to proceed with charges against Paul Mashatile

South Africans speculated about the validity of the WhatsApp messages, with many saying it looked a bit too fake

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi laid criminal charges after WhatsApp texts purported that she was targeting Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Image: OJ Koloti

GAUTENG - Mmamoloko Kubayi has slammed reports that she gave instructions for Deputy President Paul Mashatile to be prosecuted.

The claims came to light following the release of WhatsApp messages, purportedly from the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development to an official within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In the messages, which Kubayi claims are fake, the number supposedly belonging to the minister tells the official to proceed with charges against the Deputy President. The conversation also claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa approved of the decision to prosecute his second-in-charge.

Kubayi lays criminal charges after false claims

Following the release of the screenshots of the conversation, which were widely circulated online, the minister opened a criminal case.

Kubayi opened the case at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on Sunday, 30 March 2025.

Through her spokesperson, Terrence Manase, she condemned the messages, calling it a smear campaign.

“The Minister strongly condemns this malicious and orchestrated smear campaign, which seeks to create division and pit her against the Deputy President,” Manase said.

He stated that while the number used closely resembled the minister’s, it was not hers. Manase added that Kubayi also had no authority to direct the NPA when it came to prosecutorial decisions.

You can view the Whatsapp messages below.

Mashatile aware of WhatsApp messages

Before Kubayi declared the messages as fake, Mashatile was made aware of the screenshots of the conversation. The Deputy President’s acting spokesperson, Keith Khoza, said the messages were part of a political prosecution against Mashatile.

“We can confirm that we have seen the WhatsApp messages in question. This exposes the ongoing malicious and political prosecution against the Deputy President,” Khoza explained.

He added that the targeting of Mashatile comes after a case of perjury was opened against him in the North West.

A case was opened against Mashatile by African National Congress members in the North West following the party’s provincial conference in 2022.

Members challenged the validity of the conference and accused Mashatile of lying in an affidavit under oath where he claimed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) had taken a resolution to reappoint the same Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) structure.

South Africans speculate over the validity of messages

The leaked messages had many social media users speculating about its validity, with many saying it didn’t look real.

@TheRealConza said:

“None of this looks real, man. The Ministers mentioned have been working together for too long; I am sure they have endearing names that they call each other.”

@thulimbono added:

“Fabrication nje. The way people’s names are mentioned gives it away.”

@Jikingqina stated:

“I'm not sure about these Whatsapps. Serious issues like these won’t be discussed on WhatsApp.”

@BiggMosss asked:

“Hahaha. It’s funny that they had to use full names and surnames on this chat. Don’t you find that weird?”

@Mceega2 stated:

“This is not make sure.”

