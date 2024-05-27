Former South African and African National Congress president Jacob Zuma spoke in defence of his membership of two parties

In an interview with a journalist, he faced a barrage of questions challenging his membership of two political parties

Zuma said that he would always be a member of the ANC and did not give direct responses to the question of being an MKP leader and an ANC member

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Jacob Zuma is still a die-hard member of the ANC. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress and South Africa's former head of state, Jacob Zuma, said he considers himself a member of the African National Congress despite leading an opposition party.

Zuma defends membership

In an interview posted on @NewsLiveSA on X, the journalist asked Zuma if he sent Jabulani Khumalo, who was ousted as the leader of the MK, to register the MK Party with the Independent Electoral Commission. Zuma agreed that he sent him. He said that he chose the MKP to change the country. He said that registering the MKP under his name would raise eyebrows, and he thus elected to register the party under someone else's name.

Zuma also fiercely defended his membership of the ANC. He said that the problems in the ANC could no longer be solved by merely talking.

"It is important to say the ANC had moved away from being the guardian of its policies. But once I (launched the MK PArty) the members said this and that. (But) I am a member of the ANC."

He said that he is the MK leader and the one who established it but avoided directly answering the question of his supporting the MK Party. He asserted that he has not yet voted for the MK party. Watch the full video here:

South Africans intrigued by Zuma's answers

Netizens discussing the interview were intrigued and fascinated by what Zuma said in the interview.

Xitangalll asked:

"So if the ANC changes its current leadership and the new leadership calls on the return of Zuma, will he leave the MK Party to return to the ANC?"

The Only Me said:

"Zuma is simply saying he is dealing with the zionist stooges in the ANC."

Guardian of Truth said:

"Zuma is a die-hard ANC member, rescuing his party from the enemy that has usurped leadership positions and steering away the party from its revolutionary mandate."

Fikile Mbalula targets Jacob Zuma on campaign trail

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, took a swipe at Jacob Zuma.

Mbalula was campaigning for the ruling party and told supporters that Zuma did not know why he left the ANC. He then said if Zuma were asked why he left the party, he would respond by saying he was still a member.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News