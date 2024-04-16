Jacob Zuma has been confirmed as the leader of the MK Party and has replaced Jabulani Khumalo

The IEC explained that Msholozi would be the face of the party on the ballot, in line with changes within the MK party

The commission made the revelation during a media briefing on the timeline building up to the General Election

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The MK Party informed the IEC to replace Jabulani Khumalo with Jacob Zuma on the ballot paper to reflect organisational leadership changes. Images: Rodger Bosch/AFP and Michelly Rall/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma is officially the face of the MK Party in the upcoming 29 May 2024 General Election.

Msholozi confirmed as the leader of the MK Party

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi confirmed that Msholozi’s face would replace Jabulani Khumalo’s on the ballot.

Sheburi announced the developments during the IEC's media briefing on the run-up to election day.

In a clip shared by on X, Sheburi said the party notified the IEC that it had changed its leadership:

According to IOL, the MK Party updated its website to reflect the changes.

Msholozi fights to remain on the MK Party's candidate list

Zuma appealed and won against the IEC’s decision to remove him from the MK Party's candidate list. The commission had barred the former President from contesting due to his 15-month jail term from 2021.

After his victory at the Electoral Court, the 82-year-old publicly claimed he would run for President to complete his second term.

IEC's announcement welcomed by MK Party supporters

Zuma's supporters welcomed his inclusion on the ballot.

@LordSpencer99 said:

“Our gogos will be mesmerized by that pic of smiling Nxamalala. Azikhale!!!”

@NdodaBhengu commented:

“MK will do well in KZN but won't win elections in SA and other provinces. The obsession with MK must slow down, guys.”

@themankhosi added:

“Sanity had finally prevailed.”

@BongiMbatha said:

“ANC now has to evaluate isiphithiphithi ”

@mbuso_siera asked:

“Jacob Zuma the face of MK Party at the ballot. The big question is, is he going to be an MP in Parliament, or is he just helping the party to get votes and then go enjoy his presidential benefits in Nkandla.”

Jacob Zuma apologises for ditching MK rally

Former president Jacob Zuma was scheduled to attend an MK Rally in the Eastern Cape but instead attended a close friefriend'seral.

Zuma was reportedly double-booked to address MK supporters in Motherwell in Nelson Mandela Bay and Braelyn in East London.

Msholozi apologised for being a no-show and added that the distance between both locations was too much to cover.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News