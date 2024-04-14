uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) leader Jacob Zuma is in the Eastern Cape to address internal party disputes in the province

It has been reported that some members of the party are fighting for leadership positions

Party leaders rushed to East London for a closed-door meeting at the ICC on Saturday evening

MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma is in the Eastern Cape to address the rising tensions in the province. Images:@themankhosi

EASTERN CAPE - Former President Jacob Zuma took centre stage in the Eastern Cape as uMkhonto weSizwe party leaders anticipated his arrival in Gqeberha.

Zuma tackles tensions

Their wait was cut short as they rushed to East London on Saturday evening for a closed-door meeting at the ICC.

According to the SABC, the urgent gathering aimed to address internal party tensions brewing in the province, sparked by unconfirmed reports of disputes over leadership roles among members.

Zuma attends funeral

Zuma's visit marked a significant moment for the party, his first in the province since its formation. His appearance coincided with the funeral of MK member Phumelele Tokwe in Alice.

Reflecting on their shared history and the genesis of the MK Party, Zuma revealed that the planned rally in Gqeberha had to be postponed to pay respects to Tokwe, with whom he collaborated closely during the party's conceptualisation phase.

While addressing the gathering, Zuma acknowledged the existing conflicts within the party but refrained from delving deeply into specifics, citing the inappropriate setting.

Mzansi weighs in

People throughout South Africa shared their thoughts on the internal conflicts between MK Party members. While some were for the party, others were concerned about its future.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Mdu Frans Mabetha commented:

"MK party is not a threat, and The ANC will remain in power."

@Justice JZ said:

"The problems of this are big."

@Prince Gondwe shared:

"MK is a big threat to the ANC."

@Moeletsi Motshoeneng Ntoa gloated:

"No matter whether you like it, the Mkhoto Party is on the ballot paper."

@BK Rsa explained:

"Cutting Edge province, they will still vote for the ANC to suffer, but the EC people must cut ties with the ANC."

@Afri Can said:

"Just the beginning of the end."

@Charles Sithole commented:

"JZ should guard against spies infiltrating Mk to destabilise."

