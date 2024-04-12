The MK Party wished former President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma a Happy 82nd Birthday on 12 April 2024

The organisation also hoped to gift the former statement a two-third majority at the upcoming General Election

Many netizens joined in to wish the leader of the MK Party well in both politics and his personal life

MK Party wished President Jacob Zuma a happy 82nd Birthday. Images: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images

Many MK supporters spent the day wishing Jacob Zuma a Happy Birthday.

Zuma celebrated his 82nd birthday on 12 April 2024.

In the post on X, the party said the former President would achieve his two-third majority at the 29 May 2024 General Election.

What you need to know about Jacob Zuma

In 2019, Msholozi reportedly had 23 kids from his six marriages.

The former President reportedly had four wives, an ex and another deceased.

Msholozi was linked to the 1999 arms deal, a case which has yet to be finalised

He recently made headlines when he and his party appealed an IEC decision barring him from contesting the upcoming General Election.

Netizens wish uBaba a Happy Birthday

South Africans joined in to wish the former statesman a Happy Birthday

@UmjitaNje

“Happy birthday to the best president this country has ever seen ”

@unethicalz

"Happiest birthday to this blessed man. Sikuthanda lokhu kuka-Love baba. Umdali akugcine uphile nje."

@PortloveN29510

"Happy birthday comrade Zuma South Africans love you and wish you more years come."

@KingMntungwa

"President Jacob Zuma belongs to the poor masses he's the Father of the Nation "

@ntutwozelo

“Happy birthday President Jacob Zuma ❤️✊”

Zuma takes a swipe at the IEC

Briefly News previously reported that Jacob Zuma accused the IEC of playing politics.

Msholozi said the IEC seemed invested in barring him from participating in the 29 May 2024 Election.

Zuma added that the commission should focus on conducting the vote, not on who the next President would be.

