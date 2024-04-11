Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters joined forces with MK Party members in throwing their weight behind former president Jacob Zuma

Zuma appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for his case in which he wanted to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa

Supporters from both parties sang and danced in support of Msholozi, and South Africans were impressed by the display of solidarity

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans were amazed after seeing members of the Economic Freedom Fighters support former president Jacob Zuma during his recent court appearance. Some saw it as unity among black people.

MK Party supporters dance with EFF supporters

According to a video @ewnreporter posted on X, members of both parties stood outside the Johannesburg High Court on 11 April, where Msholozi appeared. Zuma is prosecuting Ramaphosa and accusing him of being an accessory in his prosecution of journalist Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer.

There appeared to be no sign of tension between the two parties as members of both the EFF and the MKP were supporting Zuma. They sang songs, and the crowd carried different placards.

The video pleased South Africans

Netizens commenting on what was going on were thoroughly impressed.

Mervyn Dirks said:

"The unity of black people, in particular Africans in South Africa, is of paramount importance to achieve economic liberation."

Malome said:

"I love how we are confusing many!"

Nape said:

"Pain went straight to white monopoly capital and the ANC."

Melikhaya said:

"It's always beautiful to see political parties sharing the song and dancing together. This should happen in SA after May 29."

Maxwell Mthembu said:

"I support neither of these two parties, but I support anything to remove the ANC."

