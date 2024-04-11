Former President Jacob Zuma slammed the judicial system and accused it of favouring current president Cyril Ramaphosa

His criticism came after his court case to prosecute Ramaphosa privately was postponed

Zuma called the courts biased, and some South Africans agreed with his analysis of the country's judicial system

Msholozi was not happy with how the courts treated Ramaphosa. Images: Mike Hutchings /POOL/AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma was left with a bitter taste after the Johannesburg High Court postponed his case against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma claimed that the courts were on Ramaphosa's side.

Zuma slams SA Courts

According to Eyewitness News, Zuma's criticism came after he appeared before the Johannesburg High Court on 11 April. Zuma wants Ramaphosa to be charged as an accessory in his private prosecution case against News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer.

The courts postponed the case to 6 August. The postponement will give Zuma's legal team the time to respond to papers Ramaphosa filed. However, Msholozi was far from happy. Alluding to when Ramaphosa allegedly stashed millions under his mattress in the Phala Phala saga, Zuma slammed the courts.

"When I was in Cuba seeking medical help, my lawyers told the court there was a judge that demanded that I came to court. (But) even when money is found in his sofas, he does not come to court even once," Zuma said.

Mzansi supports Zuma

Some South Africans on Facebook took Zuma's side.

Sandile Babakaveeh Zulu said:

"If that money were found in Nkandla, the journalists would still be camping outside his house even now."

Vuyani Rivala said:

"Ramaphosa is the worst devil we don't know."

Mdumiseni Myeni said:

"Very true. Imagine if that money was found in Zuma's house."

Others were against him

Chris Grundling said:

"The courts were very favourable to Zuma. He should be jailed."

Johnnie Johnstone said:

"Jacorrupt Zuma and his Gupta brothers should be in jail for corruption, looting and self-enrichment."

Jacob Zuma criticises the IEC

