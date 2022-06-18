President Cyril Ramaphosa's infamous Phala Phala farm is under the spotlight as an auction is set to take place on Saturday

On Saturday morning, an auction is taking place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's infamous Phala Phala farm. The same farm where millions of US dollars were allegedly kept under mattresses and sofas.

Allegations have been levelled against the president that a considerable sum of money was stolen in an alleged robbery, prompting questions about why the president had such a large amount of foreign currency at this property.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's infamous Phala Phala farm is under the spotlight as an auction takes place. Photo credit: Cecilia Verkley/Flickr, GCIS/Flickr

The highly anticipated auction will include Ramphosa's famous ankole cattle, famous for their long horns.

Farmers and businessmen are expected to attend the auction and it will cost R500 to secure a spot, either physically or virtually according to EWN.

The farm became the centre of a controversial robbery when former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid charges of kidnapping and money laundering against the president.

The presidency had confirmed that a robbery had taken place but refused to acknowledge that large sums of foreign currency were being kept on the premises. It is illegal to hold foreign currency as it contravenes Reserve Bank regulations.

eNCA reported that the money that was stolen had allegedly come from an auction at the farm, raising the profile of the auction. This also raised questions about the tax payments owed to the SARS from the auction.

Phala Phala farm theft: Namibian police accuse SA authorities of not cooperating

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South African authorities have allegedly failed to cooperate with Namibian police who are investigating the Phala Phala farm case. Millions of dollars were apparently stolen at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in 2020.

Namibian President Hage Geingob reportedly assisted Ramaphosa in arresting the suspects who fled to Namibia following the crime but now the case has seemingly hit a dead end.

SABC News reports that said Namibian cops made a formal request through the Ministry of Justice to confirm whether a crime was registered in Mzansi. Namibian authorities claim they cancelled the matter after they received no response from South African authorities.

