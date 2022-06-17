Namibian police have accused South African authorities of not cooperating with them in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm theft investigations

The case has seemingly hit a dead end as Namibian police reportedly said that cancelled the matter after receiving no response from South African authorities

According to Namibian cops, South African authorities failed to let them know whether the crime had been registered in South Africa

Johannesburg: South African authorities have allegedly failed to cooperate with Namibian police who are investigating the Phala Phala farm case. Millions of dollars were apparently stolen at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in 2020.

Namibian President Hage Geingob reportedly assisted Ramaphosa in arresting the suspects who fled to Namibia following the crime but now the case has seemingly hit a dead end.

SABC News reports that said Namibian cops made a formal request through the Ministry of Justice to confirm whether a crime was registered in Mzansi. Namibian authorities claim they cancelled the matter after they received no response from South African authorities.

EWN reports that Namibian police have now cancelled a preservation order of assets suspected to have been purchased with funds stolen the farm.

In a statement, police in that country said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.

"However, the assets had to be returned after South African authorities failed to respond on whether the crime had been registered in the country," the outlet reports.

Social media users took to the SABC News 'comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest developments in the matter.

@NickyMichele2 commented:

"For South African Police not to cooperate with Namibian Police on Phala Phala robbery is proof that Ramaphosa is above the law.ramaphosa is in authority and so I am appealing to Ramaphosa to instruct SAPS to cooperate with Namibian Police."

@SoulfulDee2 said:

"Why are you not calling the minister or commissioners who are being alleged to have failed to cooperate with Namibian authorities and maybe they will clear the air."

@Sabza200BC wrote:

"Namibian police come in when it comes to the 'thieves' who stole this money. NMB police were able to trace these guys, the proceeds of this crime and so on. (e.g) Dubai police will want co-operation from SA gov with regards to Guptas. Otherwise they can just release them from jail."

@Indepentdepend1 commented:

"At least Namibia is not a banana republic like us."

@messydj330 added:

"SA authorities are criminals. Why would they cooperate with any law enforcement?"

Ramaphosa says South Africans must wait for officials to complete farm theft probe

In related news, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked South Africans to exercise calm as he faces backlash over criminal allegations after his Phala Phala farm was robbed in February 2020.

Ramaphosa made these remarks on the sidelines at the Youth Day commemoration in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday. The president asked citizens to first wait for the law enforcement investigations to be completed.

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa stated that he has heeded the advice of members of Parliament who said processes should be allowed to unfold and after they are completed proper action can be taken. He added that it would be better to leave the matter alone until all investigations are completed.

