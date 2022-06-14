The United Democratic Movement and the African Transformation Movement have not been successful in launching motions against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula refused to proceed with the motions , stating they did not meet requirements

, Some South Africans believe that the Speaker made the right decision since Ramaphosa has not been officially charged with the farm theft allegations

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has blocked the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) motions to take action against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The political organisations had planned to hold Ramaphosa accountable for the serious allegations he faces in relation to a theft that took place at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has blocked motions to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa over farm theft accusations. Images: Jaco Marais & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The ATM wanted to start processes to get Ramaphosa removed as the president, while the UDM wanted Parliament to investigate the allegations against him, according to SABC News. The Speaker thwarted their requests and stated they did not put in substantive motions required by the rules of the Assembly.

The ATM has stated that it is unhappy with Mapisa-Nqakula's decision and believes she is failing in her oversight role.

Ramaphosa has been embroiled in a political scandal after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser issued a criminal complaint against the president for trying to cover up the burglary and committing various other crimes, such as money laundering, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Fraser alleged that more than $4 million (around R64 million) in cash was stolen from the Limpopo game reserve, and Ramaphosa went to extreme lengths to retrieve the stolen funds, according to News24.

South Africans share their thoughts

Some South Africans believe Mapisa-Nqakula made the right decision by denying the UDM and ATM their requests since Ramaphosa is yet to be charged.

Here are some comments below:

@Blaze140211 said:

"Good and sensible decision. In this country, every institution wants to have its own inquiry even though another arm of the state has jurisdiction over that matter. I wish they could have an inquiry into unemployment and the economy."

@Maurice93612614 said:

"That's a correct decision, he's yet to be charged by Bela Bela SAPS."

@dyanieric said:

"Imagine the whole Parliament of Mzansi convening because of Arthur."

@CoffinD said:

"Protected!! The corrupt protect the corrupt."

President Cyril Ramaphosa says stepping aside could imply police interference in farm theft probe

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that he currently has no intention of stepping aside amid allegations that he is involved in money laundering, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice in relation to the theft on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The president stated that if he were to step aside, it could make him look questionable. Ramaphosa made these comments while answering questions from the media following his response to Members of Parliament during the Presidency budget vote debate on Friday, 10 June.

There have been multiple organisations and politicians who have called for Ramaphosa to vacate his position after Arthur Fraser, the former State Security Agency boss, issued a criminal complaint against the president, according to News24.

Source: Briefly News