The African National Congress's National Executive Committee has shown former ANC president Jacob Zuma

The NEC announced their Lekgotla in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni, which comes after he pledged his support for another political party

South Africans were happy that Msholozi was suspended, and many threw their weight behind him and his campaigning for the MK party

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, politician-related news, and Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News elections for over seven years.

The ANC suspended Jacob Zuma's membership. Images: Photo by Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The former African National Congress president Jacob Zuma was suspended following a decision made by the National Executive Committee at their Lekgotla, held in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni. Zuma supporters were unfazed by the move and praised Zuma, who has supported the MK party.

Jacob Zuma suspended

SABC News reported that Zuma's suspension will be processed after the upcoming national elections as the party is currently campaigning. Zuma's suspension was inevitable, and it loomed over his head after he boldly said he would not vote for President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC. He continued to canvass and campaign for the MK party while he held his membership, and ANC bigwigs spoke out against him, most notably ANC's KZN secretary, Bheki Mtolo.

Zuma supporters happy for him

Netizens commenting on @Am_Bluejay's tweet expressed how relieved they were that Zuma had been suspended.

Sthamber said:

"That decision by the ANC does not make any difference. They do it to protect what is left of their image. Otherwise, Jacob Zuma decided to leave. They should expel him like they did Julius Malema."

Zee_Ngubane wrote:

"Poor ANC NEC is doing exactly what Nxamalala wanted."

Oscar Memani added:

"What is a suspension to someone canvassing for another organisation?"

Muzi NUZ laughed:

"It's like dumping your ex-girlfriend who is already doing preparations for her wedding with her new man."

Leatile asked:

"How can you suspend someone who walked out on you and even established a political party?"

Zuma says the MK party is gunning for a two-thirds majority

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Zuma claimed that the newly-formed MK party will obtain a two-thirds majority in the upcoming general elections.

Zuma addressed a crowd of attendees at a rally in Kwa-Xuma in eThekwini and said that the party would restore the people's land and the traditional leaders' rightful power.

South Africans roasted Zuma and dismissed the target he set for the party.

Source: Briefly News