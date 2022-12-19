Zweli Mkhize’s African National Congress (ANC) presidency bid has seen an increase in numbers, leaving many concerned

The ruling party’s Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha was among those who endorsed the former minister

Mkhize’s supporters increased after Cyril Ramaphosa’s camp was instructed to vote for Gwede Mantashe as national chairperson

JOHANNESBURG - Zweli Mkhize’s African National Congress (ANC) presidency bid seems to be gaining momentum as the party’s national elective conference continues in Nasrec.

ANC presidency hopeful Zweli Mkhize's bid is gaining an advantage over Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Thousands of delegates lined up to vote on who should be tasked with ruling the ANC. It appeared to be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s win for the taking before the conference; however, Mkhize’s numbers are on the rise.

Members of the ANC supporting Mkhize’s bid are convinced that he will win the election, according to TimesLIVE. The party’s Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha also endorsed the former minister during a final head count of delegates on Sunday, 18 December.

Mathabatha told delegates that members would fight for the position since it was a “good war”. He said members are fighting for the ANC’s soul.

News24 reported that the Limpopo chairperson’s support for Mkhize came after Ramaphosa’s camp instructed supporters to vote for Gwede Mantashe as national chairperson, leaving many unhappy.

Citizens are not thrilled with Mkhize’s numbers increasing, with many concerned about the country's future. Here’s what some citizens are saying:

@ArdullarhWittes said:

“I will not give ANC my vote in 2024 under Zweli Mkhize. My vote is for DA.”

@Cinnamon_Guy_ posted:

“I can’t believe you guys actually wanted Zweli Mkhize. The same guy who has a corruption scandal EVERYWHERE he goes, from his days as MEC in KZN. Every time there was a corruption scandal, his name would pop up. And you guys wanted him?”

David Mabuza bows out of ANC leadership as Ramaphosa still ahead of Mkhize in the presidential race

Briefly News also reported that All eyes are on the ongoing ANC conference that has been marred with controversy and drama since its commencement. A lot of changes are expected to be made to the party structures and one of the biggest ones is that Deputy President David Mabuza will not be in the ANC leadership any longer.

This comes after reports that Mabuza refused to run for office again after being nominated by the floor.

TimesLIVE reports that Mabuza declined the nomination after he was nominated from the floor. After a lot of back and forth and nominations, current Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane, outgoing treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and justice Ronald Lamola are now in the running for deputy president.

