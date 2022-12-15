Advocate Dali Mpofu slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa following judge president John Hlophe's suspension

He was suspended on Wednesday, 14 December based on advice from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)

Mpofu took to social media to express his anger with Ramaphosa’s decision saying he was a “dictator gone mad”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu did not mince his words upon learning of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend judge president John Hlophe.

Advocate Dali Mpofu labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa a dictator gone mad. Image: Rodger Bosch & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Hlophe was suspended on Wednesday, 14 December based on advice from the Judicial Service Commission. The judge president is awaiting impeachment proceedings for gross misconduct.

Taking to Twitter, Mpofu slammed Ramaphosa’s decision saying he was a “bloody tin-pot dictator gone mad”. He called him out for being inconsistent with the country’s laws.

“So according to Ramaphosa, everyone facing an impeachment process must be suspended even if they’ve taken the impeachment process on judicial review, for the sake of maintaining 'the integrity of the office' except Ramaphosa himself,” said Mpofu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The presidency said the Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) found that Hlophe’s conduct had threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity, and effectiveness of the Constitutional Court.

According to TimesLIVE, the Constitutional Court judges claimed that Hlophe had approached two of its members to try to influence the outcome of a judgment related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma in 2008.

Citizens react to Dali Mpofu’s remarks:

Senzo Inno Mgoduka said:

“We have a dictator as head of state, unfortunately, those who are benefiting from him protect him and make it as if everything he is doing is fine.”

Vusi Khumalo commented:

“From being called weak and now being called dictator, which is which kanti?”

Mmako C Lethabo posted:

“It was in terms of JSC that recommended Ramaphosa to suspend Hlophe on 25 July 2022.”

Thembelani Xabanisa wrote:

“I've been saying this Ramaposa is a Mafia in a suit, he is busy advancing his side hustle he won't be a president forever this life after.”

Thomas Khomola added:

“This country is full of jokes serious and thank God I'm not in politics.”

Dali Mpofu accuses Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry committee of apartheid-era treatment, SA says he’s taking chances

Briefly News also reported that Advocate Dali Mpofu accused the section 194 committee of treating suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane similarly to how the apartheid regime would have treated her.

Mpofu's dissatisfaction stems from the committee continuing its processes last week without Mkhwebane's legal team present. The committee's decision to continue with proceedings followed a dramatic walk out of the inquiry by Mpofu and the legal team two week ago, EWN reported.

Wndnesday, 9 November marked the return of Mkhwebanes legal team to the impeachment inquiry where committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi refused to grant Mpfoues request to have 90 minutes to explain why the legal team walked out of the proceedings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News