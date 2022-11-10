Advocate Dali Mpofu made some damning accusationa against the section 194 committee handling Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry

The controversial advocate claimed that the committee was subjecting the suspended public protector to apartheid era treatment

Mpofu claimed that the the committee infringed on Mkhwebane's rights when the proceedings proceeded without her legal team present

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Dali Mpofu accused the section 194 committee of treating suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane similarly to how the apartheid regime would have treated her.

Advocate Dali Mpofu told the section 194 committee that is was resorting Busisiwe Mkhwebane to Apartheid-era treatment. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/POOL

Source: Getty Images

Mpofu's dissatisfaction stems from the committee continuing its processes last week without Mkhwebane's legal team present. The committee's decision to continue with proceedings followed a dramatic walk out of the inquiry by Mpofu and the legal team two week ago, EWN reported.

Wndnesday, 9 November marked the return of Mkhwebanes legal team to the impeachment inquiry where committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi refused to grant Mpfoues request to have 90 minutes to explain why the legal team walked out of the proceedings .

Dyantyi stated that the committee will only hear from Mpofu once Mkhwebane's legal team finish its cross examination of an executive manager at the public protectors office who had waited since September to be cross examined.

Mpofu accused the committee of violating the suspended public protectors rights when its forced Mkhwebane to sit throughevidence from senior manager of legal services, Neels van der Merwe with out her legal team present, News24 reported.

Te advocate echoed Mkhwebanes statements that she felt like she was in an abusive relationship with the committee adding the the suspended public protector was forced to be part of the proceeding against her will.

South Aficans react to advocate Mpofu's accusation

South Africans think dali Mphofu is blowing hot air. Here are some comments:

@lein95472971 quipped:

"Ag shame."

@RSander40688451 commented:

"When all else fails, throw in the Apartheid narrative."

SusanB24421573 suggested:

"Mpofu should have his license revoked."

@Daph67955823 claimed:

"What else will he use as a dam excuse. This has nothing to do with apartheid you joker."

