Advocate Dali Mpofu says the African National Congress will be paving the way for the EFF if they re-elect Ramaphosa for a second term

Mpofu made these remarks during an interview on DJ Sbu's podcast, The Hustlers Corner

Some South Africans agree with Mpofu while others question why he is concerned about the opposition's internal politics

JOHANNESBURG - Senior Counsel Advocate Dali Mpofu and staunch member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says he will be happy if President Cyril Ramphosa is elected for a second term.

Advocate Dali Mpofu says he will celebrate if President Cyril Ramaphosa is voted in for a second term as the ANC president.

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress (ANC) will host the 55th elective conference in December, and his home branch in Soweto has already nominated Ramaphosa to run for a second term.

Speaking on DJ Sbu’s podcast, The Hustlers Corner, Mpofu stated that if ANC branches made the mistake of giving Ramaphosa a second term, it would be a great advantage for the EFF.

Mpofu does not believe that Ramaphosa deserves a second term because of his lack of performance as the president and the Phala Phala farm theft scandal he is currently embroiled in. Mpofu also stated that the Eskom and loadshedding crisis is another of Ramaphosa's failures, as reported by TimesLIVE.

"I wish they would make the mistake of bringing him back in December because I will celebrate,” said Mpofu.

Mpofu added that Ramaphosa being granted a second term would be the easiest win for the EFF, adding that the party is already dead and it is only a matter of time before the brand dies.

South Africans weigh in

@HloCofu said:

"As an opposition leader, he is correct. Should the ANC re-elect Ramaphosa, which will be the end of its rule?"

@willem_make said:

"Not a rhetoric but honest truth. Image having amasela leading us with pride @MYANC doesn't have a better leader, they're corrupted in infancy from Cosas, ANCYL or YCL and SASCO. Once someone says chief when addressing, you must know he is a thief. Including splinter groups."

@MnqundO said:

"Yea, he knows that the numbers will fall significantly, giving rise to smaller parties. I, for one have never voted for Cyril and will never, lo Baba uzond' abantu."

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"He is 100% correct, for the ANC to lose elections in 2024 the branches in December must re-elect him."

@Mo25263 said:

"Why is @EFFSouthAfrica so worried about the @MYANC internal elections, I thought the Number One Flip-Flopper @Julius_S_Malema was going to be president in 2024. Did they give up on this pipe dream?"

