Mavuso Msimang believes that African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa does not deserve a second term

The ANC veteran called that Ramaphosa has exhibited poor leadership at the helm of the party

Msimang's comments were echoed by NEC member Tony Yengeni who claims second terms should be awarded based on merit

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang has called out party president Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership style.

ANC Veteran Mavuso Msimang does not think President Cyril Ramaphosa should be elected for a second terms as ANC president. Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images & @MangalisoVilak1/Twitter

Msimang stated that Ramaphosa's bid for a second term as party president shows that the ANC's leadership bar is very low.

The veteran called for President Ramaphosa not to be re-elected as party president at the ANC 55th Elective conference in December while speaking on SABC News.

Msimang added that the ruling party is facing a crisis due to the poor leadership the party has absorbed into its ranks. The ANC veteran eluded to the Phala Phala scandal plaguing the president, stating that the ANC's approach to handling corruption was a betrayal to South African voters, TimeLIVE reported.

Msimangs comments echo those of other ANC members, as Tony Yengeni, a party's national executive committee (NEC) member, said that President Ramaphosa doesn't deserve a second term. Yengeni added that a second term should be awarded based on how the president has improved the lives of South Africans.

South Africans react to Msimang's dig at President Ramaphosa

South Africans chimed in on Msimangs comments on social media.

Below are some reactions:

@Cliffordlethabo asked:

"But then, who's clean within the ANC?"

@PietStassen commented:

"Like priests like people ... just imagine how low those who vote such for leaders are?"

@I_AM_KediR added:

"The fact that a president can be implicated in multiple criminal activities and we do not have the power to make him step down says a lot."

@IAm_Gunnz claimed:

"That's why even people like Lamola think they have a shot."

@TuxMhlanga stated:

"Mavuso Msimang was one of the strongest supporters of Ramaphosa... suddenly he has met Jesus Christ on his way to Damascus."

