Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom has shut down critics of the African National Congress’ (ANC) president

The ANC stalwart rushed to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa following Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini’s recent remarks

Hanekom also seemingly back Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term at the party’s elective conference in December

CAPE TOWN - Former tourism minister and African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Derek Hanekom shut down critics of the ruling party’s president.

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom has defended ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Phill Magakoe & Jaco Marais

Taking to Twitter, the politician defended President Cyril Ramaphosa and said the party is “emerging from the darkest days”.

His remarks follow ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini’s earlier statement that the political party’s survival depends on Ramaphosa’s exit.

Hanekom was seemingly shocked by Dlamini’s remarks and said:

“We wish you well for your life after December when Cyril Ramaphosa starts his second term.”

Dlamini wasn’t the only party member to speak out against its president. According to TimesLIVE, Zweli Mkhize, vying for the party’s presidency, said the country could not afford another five years of “directionless leadership”.

Citizens react to the drama:

@williams_willie said:

“We are worst off under the current administration.”

@khomots01800452 commented:

“The ANC has lost relevance, it doesn’t matter who leads, the rot just cuts deep. The youth must come up with something that will take care of their future.”

@NeviFunisile wrote:

“She is a political shame.”

Bathabile Dlamini calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s removal, says he is in the thick of corruption

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini has called for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa. She believes that the political party’s survival is dependent on its leader’s departure.

Dlamini said the lead-up to the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference had been the party’s “darkest years”. She said under Ramaphosa’s rule, the party no longer has a women’s league, youth league and Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

According to IOL, Dlamini said the leagues were the backbone of the ANC and the president disbanded them to ensure he does not account for the Phala Phala scandal. She accused the president of failing to build the organisation and described him as being in the thick of corruption.

