African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa

Dlamini said the only way the ruling party can survive is if its leader is removed from power

The ANCWL president accused Ramaphosa of failing to build the organisation and said he is in the thick of corruption

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini has called for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa. She believes that the political party’s survival is dependent on its leader’s departure.

Bathabile Dlamini has called for the removal of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Leon Sadiki & Mike Hutchings

Source: Getty Images

Dlamini said the lead-up to the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference had been the party’s “darkest years”. She said under Ramaphosa’s rule, the party no longer has a women’s league, youth league and Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

According to IOL, Dlamini said the leagues were the backbone of the ANC and the president disbanded them to ensure he does not account for the Phala Phala scandal. She accused the president of failing to build the organisation and described him as being in the thick of corruption,

The politician said the leagues were the memory and pride of the ANC and people who fought in the freedom struggle.

According to the Mail & Guardian, the ANCWL was disbanded in April after the party accepted a recommendation from Defence Minister Thandi Modise.

The disbandment came after ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini was found guilty of perjury in March after lying under oath during an inquiry into her role in the 2018 South African Social Security Agency grant payments saga.

Here’s what Mzansi has to say:

@Dvan63581717 said:

“Another criminal trying to spin doom... Shame.”

@StoneOogies commented:

“SA’s darkest days are here to stay if ANC is not removed.”

@MaipfiSam added:

“Ramaphosa is good, haven’t heard the politicians crying out loud this much, surely there’s something good that he’s doing. Politicians are hypocrites, they’re not for us (citizens).”

Source: Briefly News