UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was almost turned away from his voting station early on election day morning

According to the IEC, the Eastern Cape premier candidate did not appear on voters' roll at that particular station

The IEC confirmed to Briefly News that Holomisa was able to vote after being directed to a different voting station

MTHATHA - The general elections in South Africa are underway and prominent political party leaders have started casting their votes at various voting stations. However, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was almost excluded from the celebrations. The Eastern Cape Premier candidate was left fuming after he was denied voting at an IEC station in Mthatha earlier this morning. Holomisa was informed that his name was not reflecting on the voters' roll so they could not process him.

UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa was nearly denied voting at an IEC station in Mthatha. Image: @BantuHolomisa/X, UDMovement/X

According to Timeslive, Holomisa told IEC officials he had voted at the same voting station during the 2021 local government elections and had registered at the same station earlier this year.

According to Holomisa's social media post on X, he was eventually allowed to vote after being told to change voting stations:

"Just voted. I voted in the Mthatha City Hall , today I was told to go vote in Mthatha General Hospital. Sadly others who are suppose to vote in the City Hall are also not appearing in the voter’s rolls. Let’s hope IEC will assist them soon."

Sanda Nodada of the IEC in the Eastern Cape confirmed the incident to Briefly News and said that Holomisa was redirected to the correct voting station where he is a resident.

Mzansi social media users were less than sympathetic to the politician's plight.

X user @Mthuli4 said:

"Sy Mamabolo was instructed to embarrass General Holomisa."

@GriffinforGold said:

"Bantu is not that important for his name to be on any roll. He must just go home now."

@Iammathini said:

"He's busy on X and forgot to update his details kodwa naye uBantu."

@Mmolele added:

"Mr Fish forgot to register."

Just a day before the elections, Briefly News had reported that the United Democratic Movement's president and founder, Bantu Holomisa, slammed critics after his party's donor was revealed. The Oppenheimers donated R1 million to the UDM after Holomisa wrote a letter to them asking for financial assistance. The angry Holomisa spoke harshly against critics and pointed out that other political parties also received donations from the Oppenheimers.

