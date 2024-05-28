The United Democratic Movement's president and founder, Bantu Holomisa, slammed critics after his party's donor was revealed

The Oppenheimers donated R1 million to the UDM after Holomisa wrote a letter to them asking for financial assistance

An angry Holomisa spoke harshly against critics and pointed out that other political parties also received donations from the Oppenheimers

JOHANNESBURG— Bantu Holomisa, the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), said those who criticised where his party got the money could go to hell.

UDM leader hits out against critics

According to Scrolla.Africa, Holomisa admitted that he contacted the Oppenheimers and asked for financial help for his party's campaign in preparation for the 2024 general elections, which will take place tomorrow, May 29.

Holomisa, the UDM's premier candidate for the Eastern Cape, said it was the first time he saw a lot of zeroes in the party's bank account. The Oppenheimers donated to him without any condition. He added that the UDM played a part in the battle for political parties to reveal who funds them.

"Those who are making a noise about this donation must go to hell. Tell them I said they must go to hell," he said.

South Africans roast Holomisa

Netizens commenting on @ZANewsFlash's tweet tore into Holomisa.

Prof Moya said:

"Shameful. It has never been about the people but his own stomach. Bantu Holomisa hates the truth. That stokvel of his will not last.

Mbuyazi said:

"Typical stomach politics. This old man must retire now. He has nothing to offer, really.

Machacka & Mookgadi Foundation said:

"They say when the conscience leaves you, it doesn't say goodbye."

Bongumusa Makhathini said:

"Seems like the Oppenheimers captured most parties this time around. I wonder what they want in return."

Miraflores said:

"He will struggle to get one seat."

