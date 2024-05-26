Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema used the last rally to make big promises which he said would be fulfilled when elected as president

Thousands of red berets packed the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday

Malema promised to focus on the high unemployment rate, an increase in social grants and land redistribution

EFF Leader Julius Malema has made a list of promises if voted into power. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica

LIMPOPO - EFF leader Julius Malema has made significant promises at the party’s Tshela Thupa final elections rally at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

EFF's final rally

Malema addressed a packed stadium on Saturday, where he committed to increasing social grants, offering R1,200 for child support and R4,000 for pensions. He also promised free education, land redistribution, and job creation if elected as president.

He also emphasised his dedication to fighting government corruption.

"When we take over, we are going to re-open Phala-Phala. We told you that President Cyril Ramaphosa has dollars under his mattress and his sofas, and you said we were lying. But the president himself said he’s going to pay back the dollars."

Malema reiterated the EFF's commitment to providing land and jobs to the masses, promising that these initiatives would be prioritised under his leadership.

Mzansi weighs in

People across the country have shared their thoughts on the EFF's policies. While some are all about reform others are doubting his leadership skills.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Romeo Davina said:

"This one is not just an opposition. He is also a sell-out."

@Relo shared:

"Mxm, he is also campaigning; no one is better here."

@Daniel Coetzee commented:

"He'll make sure he won't suffer."

@Funanani Netshivhale Tshidzuwelele expressed:

"We don't care what Malema think. Still, we are going to Vote for ANC. If ANC loses, we will re-vote until the ANC win."

@Szwe Mdladla said:

"I'm not an EFF supporter, but Juju is spot on."

@Suprise Supzero Suprise expressed:

"He is brave than both ANC and DA combined. He is the most confident leader, not scared to say what he wants, One brave man."

