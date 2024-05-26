The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) secretary general, Sihle Ngubane, claims people don’t want the party to succeed in the elections.

Former President Jacob Zuma was meant to be in Philippi in the Western Cape for a mini rally on Saturday

Ngubane informed the media and supporters that Zuma’s private plane that he was meant to travel in was delayed

Former president Jacob Zuma's private jet was delayed and ended up not attending the rally in the Western Cape. Images: Michele Spatari

WESTERN CAPE - Former President Jacob Zuma was scheduled to be in Philippi, Western Cape, for a mini rally but was a no-show.

Zuma misses rally

According to The Citizen, MK party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane said Zuma’s private plane was delayed, leaving MK supporters and journalists waiting all day for his arrival.

Ngubane said:

"The president is delayed at the airport due to logistical reasons with his private jet, which was supposed to be chartered from the Northern Cape to the Western Cape. He still has challenges with taking off, hence the delay."

Ngubane claims forces are working against the MK party's success in the upcoming elections, which are just three days away.

Several political parties wrapped up their election campaigns on Saturday ahead of the elections on May 29.

Mzansi not surprised

The MK party has gathered a strong supporter base, with many wanting to vote for the party. At the same time, others do not wish Zuma back in power.

Here are some of the reactions:

@MlindeliMM said:

"But President Zuma was not scheduled for that rally, so why say "he failed to show" when President Zuma was supposed to attend Northern Cape and Cape Town meetings?"

@Kudakwashe Stanley Mufunyi commented:

"Zuma is the most loved ♥ and most hated person in Mzansi."

@Njabulo Hlophe Thabethe claims:

"ANC is using ICASA to sabotage MK."

@MacLeod Mtambo suggested:

"But what were his medical parole conditions? Can someone justify that the parole was legitimate? That a sick person can be loaming around the country without any restrictions?"

@Paul Rathbone said:

"Maybe the plane was sick...like Zuma is supposed to be. He is old now."

@Sidney Mark shared:

"Jacob is healthy enough to rally and want to be a leader of a new do his sentence, seeing that he is out on medical parole, party. He must, which means he is fit to return to jail."

MK Party's Jacob Zuma says he should be retired

In a related story, Briefly News reported about uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma addressed thousands of supporters in Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Zuma hit out at critics and highlighted all the issues he aimed to tackle after he was voted into power.

The MK party aims to win a parliamentary majority in the general election so that it can implement reforms without resistance from opponents.

